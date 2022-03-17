Vietnam targets over 90 percent of population using electronic health record in 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to have over 90 percent of its population using electronic health record in medical examination - treatment and health monitoring activities by the end of 2022.



According to an action plan recently issued by the National Committee on Digital Transformation, the committee will focus on directing and coordinating ministries, sectors and localities to promote digital transformation; develop e-government, digital economy and society; and prioritise resources to achieve important indicators of the country’s programmes and strategies on digital transformation.



The Ministry of Information and Communications and localities will cooperate to build an electronic identification and authentication system on the basis of the national database on population and citizen identification database. About 15-20 percent of the population are expected to use e-identification applications by late this year.



The Ministry of Education and Training will coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications to develop and promote the use of an online teaching platform, a digital university platform, and a national digital education resource repository; universalise and maintain a certain ration of online teaching even after the COVID-19 pandemic; and develop a pilot higher education model in training digital human resources.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Planning and Investment will work with the Ministry of Information and Communications and localities to speed up the digital transformation in small- and medium-sized enterprises.



Digital and cashless payments will also be promoted through coordination between the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Information and Communications and others ministries and localities, towards the non-cash payments of tuition and hospital fees reaching at least 50 percent by the end of 2022./.