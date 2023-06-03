Recycling of waste help reduce the pollution of environment (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese government has focused on dealing with plastic waste pollution and ocean plastic waste in recent years by renewing legal documents and policies on environmental protection.

A wide range of activities will be held this month by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in response to World Ocean Day and World Environment Day as well as the national action month for environmental protection.

Many effective models of marine plastic waste prevention and control have been carried out by local residents, reflecting that people's awareness of environmental protection has been improved.



Co To island district's move to reduce plastic use is an example.

To promote sustainable tourism, Co To island district in the northern province of Quang Ninh asked tourists not to bring plastic bottles, bags and other single-use plastic items when visiting the locality from September 1 last year. Along with the implementation of the Project "Co To district without plastic waste" for the period of 2020-2025, the Co To district Women's Union has stepped up communications in this regard.

The union has suggested the district People's Committee to allocate capital for purchasing 1,000 plastic baskets and distribute free of charge to households to reduce the use of plastic bags and provide environment-friendly plastic bags for traders at the district’s commercial centre and owners of passenger boats.

Nguyen Thi Minh Hue, owner of Co To Center Homestay in Dong Tien commune, said that she began replacing disposal plastic bottles by glass ones seven years ago. It is estimated that such act has prevented the discharge of about 2,000 plastic bottles each year at her facility.



The women's unions at all levels in the district have actively implemented the "Green Sunday" movement and regularly organised clean up events on village roads, community houses and beaches.



Under the national plan on ocean plastic waste management to 2030, the government has set a goal to reduce 50% of plastic waste; collect 50% of lost or throw-away fishing tools and 80% of resorts, tourist attractions, and tourist accommodation establishments along the coast do not use single-use plastic products and non-biodegradable plastic bags.



Vietnam aims to reduce the flow of plastics into the ocean by 75% by 2030, completely eliminating single-use plastic and non-biodegradable plastic bags from coastal tourist destinations, and ensuring that marine protected areas are free of plastic waste by 2030.





There is a tendency to use glass bottles instead of plastic ones. (Photo: vtv.vn)

One of the effective projects of the Vietnam Circular Economy Hub, an initiative co-hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is "Scaling up a socialised model of waste management in five cities".



It aims to build integrated models of managing plastic and household waste in some areas in the coastal provinces. It is implemented by local organisations such as the Farmers' Union and the Women's Union to set up a community model of sorting, collecting and recycling plastic waste.

In Binh Thuan province, the project has carried out communication work to raise awareness on circular economy, environmental protection and plastic waste reduction for 450 students of the 12th grade. It also strives to connecting resources for minimising ocean waste in Phu Quy and Tuy Phong districts and Phan Thiet city.



Vice Chairman of the Nhon Hai commune People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Nam said thanks to green models, people's awareness is enhanced. All households in the commune collect and sort waste at sources, thereby the environment is getting cleaner, he added./.

VNA