Last year, more than 78,600 workers were sent abroad, accounting for 112.3 percent of the adjusted plan due to COVID-19.

Of the total, 38,891 worked in Japan, 34,537 in China’s Taiwan, and 1,309 in the Republic of Korea, and the rest in other countries and territories.

Last year, the country aimed to send 130,000 labourers to work abroad. Due to the pandemic, the target was adjusted down to 70,000 workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a major blow to many countries and territories in the region and the world, including traditional markets receiving Vietnam’s migrant workers. Various firms had to restructure, cut down the number of migrant workers or cancel request to send more workers abroad./.

VNA