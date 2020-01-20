Vietnam targets to serve 2 million Japanese tourists in 2020
Vietnam aims to welcome 2 million Japanese visitors in 2020, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
Tourists in Hoi An city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to welcome 2 million Japanese visitors in 2020, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
Japan will to be among the most important tourism markets for Vietnam this year.
Over the years, VNAT and the Japan National Tourism Organisation have carried out promotions for various Vietnamese destinations. The countries’ localities have also strengthened tourism cooperation, particularly between Hanoi and Tokyo.
In the past 10 years, the number of Japanese arrivals to Vietnam have recorded average growth of 8-10 percent.
In 2019 alone, nearly 500,000 Vietnamese travelled to Japan, a year-on-year increase of 27.3 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam received close to 1 million Japanese holidaymakers, up 15.2 percent against the previous year./.
Japan will to be among the most important tourism markets for Vietnam this year.
Over the years, VNAT and the Japan National Tourism Organisation have carried out promotions for various Vietnamese destinations. The countries’ localities have also strengthened tourism cooperation, particularly between Hanoi and Tokyo.
In the past 10 years, the number of Japanese arrivals to Vietnam have recorded average growth of 8-10 percent.
In 2019 alone, nearly 500,000 Vietnamese travelled to Japan, a year-on-year increase of 27.3 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam received close to 1 million Japanese holidaymakers, up 15.2 percent against the previous year./.