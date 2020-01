Culture - Sports Peach blossom festival held in Lang Son The annual Peach Blossom Festival has opened at Chi Lang Park, in downtown Lang Son city, the northern province of Lang Son.

Travel Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum Vietnam won two ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards (ASTA) at the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) which took place in Brunei from January 12 – 16.

Business Vietjet launches Da Lat-Seoul route Vietjet on January commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea.