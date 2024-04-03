Sci-Tech Hanoi workshop explores semiconductor measurement, testing technology A workshop was held in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss semiconductor measurement and testing technology in training, research, development and production.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ready to welcome “eagles” in electronics, semiconductor industry: Official Vietnam has prepared necessary conditions to attract “eagles” worldwide in the electronics and semiconductor industry, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong told the Vietnam Global Manufacturing Forum 2024 (VGMF2024) in Hanoi on March 26.

Sci-Tech Da Nang develops human resources to serve semiconductor IC industry The Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26 launched a programme on human resources training for integrated circuit (IC) design.