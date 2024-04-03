Converting to IPv6, the most recent version of the Internet Protocol, is critical to ensure address resources for Internet development and connection with new services such as Internet of Things, cloud computing and 5G/6G networks, the Ministry of Information and Communications said.

Under the recently approved plan to convert to IPv6, 90% to 100% of Government agencies’ portals and portals for public services will use IPv6 by December this year.

The IPv6 usage rate for the entire enterprise network is 80% or higher.

The IPv6 usage rate goal for other businesses, including Internet service providers (ISPs), mobile services, data centres, cloud services and digital content is set at 50%.

The ministry’s statistics showed that the usage rate of IPv6 in Vietnam was estimated at 59% by the end of last year, ranking second in ASEAN and ninth in the world.

All of important national Internet infrastructure has been operating with IPv6.

More than 76.4 million broadband Internet subscribers used IPv6 by the end of last year./.

VNA