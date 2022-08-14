All four students in the Vietnamese team have brought home a medal at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) hosted by Indonesia.Tran Xuan Bach, a 11th grader at the HUS High School for Gifted Students, Vietnam National University, won a gold medal at the competition.The three silver medalists are all 12th grade students, including Duong Minh Khoi also from HUS High School for Gifted Students, Le Huu Nghia from Binh Long High School for Gifted Students in Binh Phuoc, and Truong Van Quoc Bao from Nghe An’s Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students.The IOI 2022 was held both in-person and virtually from August 7 – 14. The Vietnamese contestants took part in the competition remotely from Vietnam.This year, it gathered 349 contestants from 89 countries and territories. It presented 30 gold, 58 silver and 88 bronze medals.With a gold and three silvers, Vietnam ranked ninth in the medal table, after China, Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Iran, Ukraine, Croatia and Taiwan (China)./.