PM Chinh affirmed to create favourable conditions for and encourage Thai firms to do business and investment in Vietnam in such fields as energy, tourism, hi-tech agriculture, digital technology and automobile supporting industry.The Thai leader agreed with Chinh’s proposal of intensifying a direct exchange mechanism between the two countries’ ministers in flexible forms to help businesses deal with difficulties and ensure the effectiveness of economic, trade and investment collaboration.They discussed measures to solve some specific problems facing the two countries’ enterprises amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They also agreed to speed up negotiations on priority travel regulations between Vietnam and Thailand and ensure a safe and effective access to COVID-19 vaccines to achieve sustainable post-pandemic socio-economic recovery.Regarding regional and international cooperation, the PMs reached a consensus on strengthening close collaboration and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, ASEAN, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC); boosting transport connectivity; and promoting sustainable development in the Mekong sub-region. Chinh suggested Thailand support Vietnam as the host country of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED).They shared the importance of continuing to strengthen solidarity and maintaining ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue, as well as coordinating in negotiations to achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, thus contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.Regarding the Myanmar issue, they affirmed ASEAN's central role in supporting Myanmar to overcome current challenges, and agreed to cooperate with ASEAN to promote the implementation of the ASEAN leaders' agreement on this issue.Chinh then invited his Thai counterpart to visit Vietnam at a suitable time. The latter accepted the invitation and showed his hope to early receive the former in Thailand./.