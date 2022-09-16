Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh paid a courtesy call to Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt on September 15 to discuss promoting locality-to-locality cooperation.



Ambassador Thanh expressed his delight at the development of bilateral ties in various areas over the past 46 years. Thailand is now the biggest ASEAN trade partner of Vietnam. As of June 2022, Thailand was the ninth biggest investor out of 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with over 600 valid projects worth more than 13 billion USD.



He noted that the two countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their bilateral strategic partnership next year.

The governor spoke highly of Vietnam’s rapid developments in recent years with abundant and skilled workforce. A number of Thai enterprises are investing in Vietnam in the fields of energy, agriculture, retail and real estate.

Host and guest agreed to facilitate the resumption of visits and collaboration in economy, trade, investment promotion, tourism, cultural exchange, education and people-to-people exchange between Bangkok and its Vietnamese twinning localities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, as well as other Vietnamese localities.



Both sides pledged to work to promote ties between major Vietnamese cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok via co-chairing conferences and seminars to share experience in urban transportation management, flooding prevention, air pollution and water salinisation.



Ambassador Thanh expressed readiness to connect Bangkok with Vietnamese localities to boost bilateral ties in the near future./.