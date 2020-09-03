Politics Party leader approves HCM City’s preparations for 11th municipal Party Congress Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 3 lauded the Ho Chi Minh City Party organisation for its thorough preparations for the upcoming 11th municipal Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure).

Politics Vietnam Permanent Mission to UN marks National Day The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN held an online ceremony on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 75th National Day, which attracted the participation of over 400 delegates from UN member states.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister pays homage to former Indian leader Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on September 3 to pay tribute to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31 at the age of 85.

Politics Vietnam performs role of AIPA President well amid difficulties: Brunei parliamentarian Vietnam has done well in its role as President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in a “very difficult” year for the whole world, a parliamentarian from the Legislative Council of Brunei has said.