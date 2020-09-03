Vietnam, Thailand expand cooperation in different sectors
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai exchanged views on cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand during a virtual talk on September 3.
Pramudwinai extended congratulations from the Thai government to Vietnam on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2), saying Thailand attaches importance to continuously consolidating and developing the bilateral friendship.
Hailing Vietnam’s great efforts in the pandemic combat, the Thai Deputy PM expressed his belief that the country will continue to keep the epidemic under control while successfully performing its socio-economic development tasks.
He stressed that Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, has successfully organised ASEAN meetings, and maintained and promoted cooperation within the grouping, as well as collaboration between ASEAN and partners.
Minh, in reply, thanked Thailand for its support and coordination, and pledged to facilitate the entry of foreign investors, experts, managers and skilled labourers, including those from Thailand, and consider resuming flights between the two countries.
The two sides agreed to increase all-level meetings and visits when possible, and join hands in organising activities marking the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.
They will also maintain and make full use of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the organisation of the fourth joint cabinet meeting at a suitable time, and the signing of an action plan to implement the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries during the 2021-2025 period.
The two sides will work to raise bilateral trade to 20 million USD per year as targeted, and soon sign a new labour agreement.
Vietnam will create favourable conditions for Thailand to invest in the areas of its strength like maritime tourism, garment-textile, footwear, high-tech agriculture, and support industry, Minh said.
Pramudwinai expressed his hope for more Vietnamese investments in Thailand, saying Thailand will continue to encourage and make it easier for Thai investors to invest in Vietnam.
The two sides consented to expand cooperation in other areas such as education, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange./.