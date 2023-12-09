Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to US visits Maryland state Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has visted the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis city of Maryland state at the invitation of US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

Politics PM urges Ca Mau to fully tap potential for sustainable development Ca Mau should double efforts to maximise its potential and strength, and promote resources and the spirit of self-reliance for its local development, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony to announce the southernmost province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, and its investment promotion event on December 9.

Politics Deepening ties benefits both China, Vietnam: Chinese ministry's spokesperson The strengthening of solidarity and friendship and the deepening of mutually-beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam is in the common interests of both sides and conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said.

Politics Top legislator visits Vietnamese embassy in Thailand National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand as part of his ongoing visit to the Southeast Asian country.