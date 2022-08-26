Nguyen Lan Huong, President of the Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Hanoi chapter, and Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 6th congress in the 2022 – 2027 tenure of the Vietnam – Thailand Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VTFA Hanoi) was held in Hanoi on August 26, electing a 23-member executive board.



VTFA Hanoi plans to step up external information work, with updates on the international situation and the Party and State’s foreign policy relating to Vietnam’s relations with Asian countries in general, and Thailand in particular.



It will continue to organise and join friendship activities to promote the achievements Vietnam and Hanoi have made during the renewal and integration process, thus strengthening understanding and cooperation between the people of Vietnam and Thailand, and their capital cities.



VTFA Hanoi will also enhance its role as a bridge to further foster cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai businesses.



Nguyen Lan Huong, President of the Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Hanoi chapter, and Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations, said she hopes VTFA Hanoi will work harder to continue contributing to promoting economic, education and tourism, and culture exchanges between the two nations.



Piyapron Putanapan, Head of the Consular Department of the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, said she hopes relations between the two countries will be strengthened across all fields, especially in trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchange./.