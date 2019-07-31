The Vietnam-Thailand Joint Working Group on Politics and Security (JWG) convened its 11th meeting in Hua Hin, Thailand, on July 31. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Thailand Joint Working Group on Politics and Security (JWG) convened its 11th meeting in Hua Hin, Thailand, on July 31.The Vietnamese delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Bui Van Nam and the Thai delegation, by General Wanlop Rugsunaoh, Secretary General of Thailand’s National Security Council.The two sides shared the views that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Thailand has been continuously consolidated and developed in all spheres, especially politics, economy, culture, social affairs, education, and national defence and security.They said the working group has significantly contributed to promoting the bilateral strategic partnership across realms in a practical manner, for the sake of the people of the two countries.The delegates focused on regional and international issues that have affected cooperation in politics and security between the two countries.They also reviewed cooperation outcomes in such areas as politics, security-intelligence, national defence, cross-border crime combat, law and justice and other issues regarding the bilateral security collaboration.The two sides reached consensus on cooperation contents and orientations in politics and security in the next period, contributing to effectively realising the action programme implementing the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.Nam and his encourage paid a courtesy visit to Thai Deputy Prime Minister in charge of security, General Prawit Wongsuwan.They visited some places of interest and engaged in sport exchanges with the Thai side in order to enhance their understanding of Thai traditional culture and customs and strengthen the friendship between the two sides.The 12th meeting of the Vietnam–Thailand Joint Working Group on Political-Security Cooperation will be held in Vietnam on a rotating basis.-VNA