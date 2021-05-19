Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai agreed to implement measures to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD soon during their phone talks on May 19.



Don Pramudwinai spoke highly of Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19, socio-economic development, significant external achievements, success in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and UNSC Chair in April.



He affirmed that Thailand attaches importance to the enhanced strategic partnership with Vietnam.



Son, for his part, lauded the efficiency of bilateral collaboration in various areas, adding that Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trade partner in ASEAN and the ninth largest investor despite the pandemic.



Both sides consented to closely work to celebrate the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (August 6), continue facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, effectively carry out bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the fourth Joint Cabinet meeting co-chaired by the two PMs, the fourth Inter-Committee on Bilateral Cooperation at ministerial level, and the eighth political consultation at deputy ministerial level.



They agreed to soon sign an action programme to realise enhanced strategic partnership for the 2021-2025 period, work closely together to cope with the pandemic and access safe and effective vaccines.



Minister Son suggested Thailand mitigate trade barriers and share information related to export-import procedures and regulations.



On regional and global issues of shared concern, they affirmed ASEAN’s central role in helping Myanmar overcome existing challenges.



The two sides pledged to partner with ASEAN to push forward Myanmar’s implementation of “Five-point consensus” adopted at the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in April./.