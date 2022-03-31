Vietnam, Thailand should work together closely in post-pandemic recovery: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura in Hanoi on March 31, during which he underlined the need for Vietnam and Thailand to work together closely in post-pandemic recovery and socio-economic development, especially in strengthening economic connectivity and maintaining supply chains.
Expressing his delight at the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership in all fields, PM Chinh said that the two countries should further promote trustful cooperation by increasing meetings at all levels and upholding the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the joint cabinet meeting and the joint committee on bilateral cooperation.
He suggested that the two countries consider minimising trade barriers against each other’s goods and striving to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD with a trade balance as soon as possible.
The PM proposed Thailand increase the import and distribution of Vietnamese products, with Thai major distributors serving as bridges to bring Vietnamese goods to Thai consumers through their distribution networks.
He affirmed that Vietnam welcomes, encourages and create optimal conditions for Thai enterprises to invest and do business in the fields where Thailand has advantages and Vietnam holds potential such as tourism, garment and textiles, cosmetics, food, agriculture, machinery, equipment and component manufacturing.
The Government leader also highlighted the need for both sides to speed up the recognition of each other’s COVID-19 vaccine passports, while resuming commercial flights to make it easier for tourism and trade activities.
He pledged that Vietnam will continue to coordinate closely with Thailand to ensure the success of the APEC Year Thailand 2022.
For his part, Nikorndej expressed his impression of Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 control as well as in socio-economic recovery and development and full opening of its door.
He vowed to work hard to contribute to further developing the friendship and enhance strategic partnership between the two countries, including increasing two-way trade towards a more balanced direction.
The diplomat said that Thailand has set up a Thai Business Council in Vietnam to promote trade and investment ties between the two countries. Thailand will effectively implement a project on sustainable community development in Thai Nguyen and Ben Tre provinces, thus improving the life quality of local residents.
The ambassador also spoke highly of Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, adding that Thailand is willing to make contributions to the success of the sport event.
The two nations should further strengthen coordination in sub-regional cooperation mechanisms as well as at international and regional forums, especially within the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations.
Nikorndej conveyed Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s invitations to the Vietnamese PM to visit Thailand at an appropriate time, and to senior leaders of Vietnam to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting hosted by Thailand in late 2022.
PM Chinh also took the occasion to send his invitation to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to visit Vietnam at a convenient time./.