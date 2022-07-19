Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Senior Vietnamese leaders receive Orders of Laos A ceremony was held at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi on July 18 to present Laos’ National Gold Order and its first-class Freedom Order (Issara) to several senior Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Parties intensify cooperation in personnel training Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission, held online talks with Chen Xi, Politburo member, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Secretariat, and head of its Organisation Department, and Rector of the CPC’s Central Party School.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to relationship with Laos: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.