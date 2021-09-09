Videos Online film making course to be held in October The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Office in Vietnam and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents under Vietnam Cinema Association will hold a course on non-profit film production with the enrolment taking place from September 6-30.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition shows off Vietnam’s eternal attraction in Mexico A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam – Eternal Attraction” is being held on the avenue of Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City of Mexico to promote the beauty of Vietnamese people and natural landscapes.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins international photo contest 2021 Vietnamese photographer Huynh Ha won a gold medal in the portrait awards for a photo titled “Cai nhin ” (a look) at the 11th International Photo Contest 2021 hosted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).