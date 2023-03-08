Vietnam thrash Indonesia 3-0 at AFC U20s Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
Vietnam handed a 3-0 defeat to Indonesia at their first match of the AFC U20s Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in the northern province of Phu Tho on March 7.
The first goal was scored by Luu Hoang Van right in the 3rd minute, while the others came in the 9th and 38th minutes by Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh and Vu Thi Hoa.
Although there were many scoring opportunities in the second half, the Vietnamese girls failed to make more goals.
Vietnam are in Group F with Indonesia, Singapore, and India.
With the win, coach Akira Ijiri and his team rank second in the group as India beat Singapore 7-0 earlier.
Vietnam are scheduled to play Singapore on March 9 and India on March 11.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Speaking at a press conference following the March 7 match, Indonesia’s coach Rudy Eka Priyambada expressed his belief that Vietnam will soon gain a berth at the World Cup finals.
The AFC U20s Women's Asian Cup features 28 teams, split into four groups of four teams and four groups of three teams.
The eight group winners will progress to the second round on June 3-11, where they will play for a spot in the finals, joining automatically qualified teams.
The finals will run from March 3-16, 2024./.