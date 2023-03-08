Culture - Sports Vietnam leaves U20 Asian Cup after losing 1-3 against Iran The Vietnamese U20 football team lost 1-3 against Iran in the final match of the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup’s qualifier in Uzbekistan on March 7, forcing the team to leave the tournament.

Culture - Sports Samten Hills Dalat spiritual, cultural tourist attraction inaugurated The Samten Hills Dalat spiritual and cultural tourist site was inaugurated in Tu Tra commune, Don Duong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on March 7.

Culture - Sports Mexican painter Diego Rodarte’s paintings exhibited in HCM City The Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam and the Museum of Fine Arts of Ho Chi Minh City on March 7 opened an exhibition that displays paintings by Mexico's well-known painter Diego Rodarte.