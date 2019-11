In the 31st minute, Vietnam put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed as the referee decided that Doan Van Hau had fouled the goalkeeper. (Photo: VNA)

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.Vietnam entered the game in their traditional red jerseys and Thailand in blue.Vietnamese players were all offensive on the start with many opportunities in front of Thailand’s goal, but none was able to put the ball into the back of the net.In the 27th minute, Thailand got a penalty after Doan Van Hau appeared to foul a Thai player in the box.However, goalie Dang Van Lam made an excellent save, getting down to use his left foot to push away Thailand’s shot.The match became very eventful in the last five minutes.In the 31st minute, Vietnam put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed as the referee decided that Doan Van Hau had fouled the goalkeeper.In the 39th minute, Van Toan returned the ball to Quang Hai, whose shot deflected off a Thai player.In the 45th minute, Narubadin Weerawatnodom went for the far corner, but the shot was off target.The first half went on with three additional minutes and ended in a nil-nil draw.Coming back to the second half, Vietnam were awarded a freekick in the 50th minute after Quang Hai was fouled 25 metres away from the goal.