Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand again in World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.
In the 31st minute, Vietnam put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed as the referee decided that Doan Van Hau had fouled the goalkeeper. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam entered the game in their traditional red jerseys and Thailand in blue.
Vietnamese players were all offensive on the start with many opportunities in front of Thailand’s goal, but none was able to put the ball into the back of the net.
In the 27th minute, Thailand got a penalty after Doan Van Hau appeared to foul a Thai player in the box.
However, goalie Dang Van Lam made an excellent save, getting down to use his left foot to push away Thailand’s shot.
The match became very eventful in the last five minutes.
In the 31st minute, Vietnam put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed as the referee decided that Doan Van Hau had fouled the goalkeeper.
In the 39th minute, Van Toan returned the ball to Quang Hai, whose shot deflected off a Thai player.
In the 45th minute, Narubadin Weerawatnodom went for the far corner, but the shot was off target.
The first half went on with three additional minutes and ended in a nil-nil draw.
Coming back to the second half, Vietnam were awarded a freekick in the 50th minute after Quang Hai was fouled 25 metres away from the goal.
Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam put the ball in the net again in the 51st minute but Doan Van Hau was flagged offside.
In the 55th minute, Vietnam had their first substitution when Nguyen Phong Hoang Duy replaced Nguyen Van Toan.
Vietnam received another freekick in the 70th minute after Trong Hoang was fouled by a Thai player near the box.
Vietnam had second substitution in the 72nd minute when Do Hung Dung was replaced by striker Nguyen Cong Phuong.
In the 78th minute, Dang Van Lam made another brilliant save, punching the ball out of the box. Doan Van Hau later lied down to clear a close tap-in from Thailand. Dang Van Lam continued to punch away two consecutive corners from Thailand.
In the 85th minute, Vietnam made the last substitution. Nguyen Anh Duc was brought in, which could be the final match of his international career.
The second half went on with two additional minutes with no goal scored.
Vietnam and Thailand had a nil-nil draw in the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers in Bangkok in September.
Vietnam retained the first place of Group G with 11 points after three wins and two draws./.
