Culture - Sports Two over-22 players selected for SEA Games 30 Midfielders Nguyen Trong Hoang and Do Hung Dung have been chosen as the two over-22 players for Vietnam’s national U22 team to compete in the upcoming 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Ancient beauty of oldest pagoda in Hanoi Hanoi's Tran Quoc Pagoda is one of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam. It is famous not only for its ancient beauty but also for its fresh and green space combined with its architecture, cultural history.