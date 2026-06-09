Politics

Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation

The two PMs shared the view that Vietnam and Timor-Leste boast considerable potential and advantages to further expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, as well as for stable, self-reliant, and sustainable development in the region.

The talks between Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)
The talks between Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao held talks in Hanoi on June 9, agreeing to further expanding the two countries’ cooperation in various spheres.

Welcoming his guest on an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum, PM Hung described the trip as a demonstration of the high level of political trust, friendship and mutual support between the two countries.

He congratulated Timor-Leste on its recent significant achievements, especially the fact that Timor-Leste has officially become a member of ASEAN, calling this an important milestone contributing to the solidarity, centrality, and vitality of the bloc.

The host expressed his confidence that with a strong commitment to integration, Timor-Leste will soon fully and effectively participate in ASEAN's cooperation mechanisms, thereby joining other member states in contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

PM Xanana Gusmao congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements, as well as its successful hosting of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF-3), which holds great importance for exchanging visions on regional cooperation.

Thanking Vietnam for its support for Timor-Leste throughout the country’s process of applying to join ASEAN, he stressed that Vietnam is not only a reliable friend but also an effective and close development partner of Timor-Leste.

The two PMs shared the view that Vietnam and Timor-Leste boast considerable potential and advantages to further expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, as well as for stable, self-reliant, and sustainable development in the region.

vnanet-talks-between-vietnamese-and-timor-leste-pms-2.jpg
Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung (right) and Timor-Leste PM Rala Xanana Gusmao at the talks in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Expressing their delight at the strides in Vietnam – Timor-Leste relations, they agreed to continue consolidating political trust, increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings between their parties, states, governments and parliaments, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

They also agreed to effectively implement the signed high-level agreements and documents, including the Framework Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, and to soon hold the first meeting of the Vietnam – Timor-Leste Joint Committee co-chaired by the two foreign ministers, with a view to elevating bilateral relations to a new level on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

Both PMs welcomed the signing of cooperation documents on visa exemption, education, and information and communications during the visit, creating an important stepping stone for strengthening people-to-people exchanges and expanding collaboration in various fields.

Regarding economic, trade, and investment partnerships, the two leaders agreed on the need to better tap into their countries’ potential and complementary strengths; promptly ratify and effectively implement the Bilateral Trade Agreement; and promote cooperation in the fields of rice, farm produce, fisheries, textiles – garment, footwear, essential consumer goods, telecommunications, digital transformation, infrastructure, agriculture, and services.

The visiting leader requested Vietnam to continue supplying its strong products to the Timor-Leste market, especially rice, thus helping ensure food security for his country.

He highly valued the investments by Vietnamese businesses, especially Viettel with its Telemor brand, which have positively contributed to the development of digital infrastructure and connectivity in Timor-Leste. He expressed his hope for more Vietnamese businesses to come to invest in agriculture, fisheries, tourism, infrastructure, and natural resources exploitation.

Meanwhile, PM Hung proposed that the two sides step up the negotiation and signing of an agreement on investment promotion and protection, and consider the establishment of a bilateral mechanism on the economy, trade, and investment to provide timely support for businesses.

The two leaders also agreed to bolster ties in potential areas such as defence – security, agriculture, fisheries, food security, education – training, human resources development, culture, tourism, sports, transport connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. They concurred in boosting the exchange of experiences in sustainable agricultural development, climate change adaptation, marine economy development, and sustainable fisheries, including aquaculture, fishing, and processing.

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam is ready to share its experience in development, international integration, and human resources training, and to send experts to support Timor-Leste in areas that meet its needs.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two PMs agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the United Nations, ASEAN, and other regional and international forums while jointly maintaining ASEAN's solidarity and centrality, and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region, including upholding international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

vnanet-talks-between-vietnamese-and-timor-leste-pms-3.jpg
The two PMs witness the exchange of a visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports between the two Governments at the talks on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Concluding the talks, they agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to implement the agreements and common understandings reached, contributing to the increasingly substantive and effective development of Vietnam – Timor-Leste relations.

On this occasion, the two sides exchanged several cooperation documents, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on higher education cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture; an MoU on educational cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Education; a visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports between the two Governments; and an MoU between the Vietnam News Agency and the TATOLI News Agency./.

VNA
#Timor-Leste #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Rala Xanana Gusmao #Prime Minister of Timor-Leste #Vietnam – Timor-Leste relations #NQ 59-BT Timor-Leste Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste on May 7, 2026 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM’s official visit to strengthen traditional friendship

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 to 10, 2026, is considered a highly significant event, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process as a newly admitted ASEAN member and for the future development of the ASEAN Community.

See more

The first session of the NA Standing Committee in April 2026 (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to convene 3rd session on June 10

During the session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on a draft ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the ordinance on the procedures for considering and deciding on the application of administrative sanctions at the People's Courts.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (R) hosts a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for Tanaka Akihiko, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) (Photo: VNA)

Party official, JICA President discuss expanding leadership training cooperation

Vietnam suggested JICA continue implementing a leadership capacity-building project for 2026–2028, aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities and four new pillars of bilateral cooperation - AI, digital transformation, smart cities and high-tech infrastructure; high-quality human resource development and institutional reform; green and circular economy development and disaster prevention; and social welfare, health care, elderly care and private-sector development.

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China and commentator for China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s resident correspondent in Beijing (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights Vietnam’s role in shaping ASEAN agenda: Chinese scholar

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China and commentator for China Global Television Network (CGTN) said the forum underscores Vietnam’s growing role as one of the countries helping shape ASEAN’s agenda. Topics such as unity and resilience, conflict prevention and AI governance address some of the region’s most pressing challenges, while new mechanisms including political-party dialogue and greater participation by cities and youth reflect efforts to modernise regional governance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence Gen. Prak Sovanna at their meeting on June 9 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing its relationship of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” with Cambodia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the opening of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN must become active force in shaping new rules of era: Vietnamese PM

ASEAN should continue upholding the values that have underpinned its success - solidarity, resilience and unity in diversity, while embracing greater innovation in both thinking and action. The bloc should remain firm in its principles while becoming more agile in its responses to emerging challenges and opportunities, said PM Le Minh Hung.

Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet and Senator Jorge Milton Capitanich, Chairman of the Asian Friendship Group of the Argentine Senate at the reception on June 8 (Photo: VNA)

Argentina, Vietnam strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Argentina is currently Vietnam's third-largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam ranks seventh among Argentina's trading partners and first in the Southeast Asian market. Bilateral trade is projected to reach 4.5 billion USD by 2025.

Sail training ship Le Quy Don is about to dock at port. (Photo: QDND)

Vietnamese sail training ship completes 2026 overseas mission

Sail training ship 286 – Le Quy Don and a delegation from the Vietnam People's Navy sailed more than 1,600 nautical miles to visit and conduct exchanges with the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy while providing extended sea training for Naval Academy cadets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and Lieut. Gen. Adul Boonthumjaroen, Thai Minister of Defence (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Thailand to create new momentum for defence ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang proposed the two sides push forward with key cooperation areas, including delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly those at high level; continued dialogue and consultation mechanisms; training, military and maritime law enforcement exchanges, cybersecurity, and defence industry.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand strengthen sharing of legislative and oversight experience

Based on the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Thailand’s House of Representatives, signed in 2023, Vietnam and Thailand agreed to continue exchanges of delegations at all levels, expand interactions between parliamentary friendship groups, especially the Vietnam–Thailand Parliamentary Friendship Group, as well as among women and young parliamentarians, while maintaining close coordination at multilateral forums.