The Vietnamese official called for Timor Leste 's support to connect Timor Leste’s businesses with Vietnamese suppliers.Cooperation with Vietnam will help both countries integrate deeper in regional and global value chains, he affirmed.He called on the two sides to perfect the legal framework and economic and trade cooperation mechanisms, strengthen information sharing and exchange of business delegations.The minister suggested Timor Leste to facilitate Vietnam’s research activities in oil and gas exploration and production; and cooperate in exploiting and processing forest and mineral resources, mining metal ores and non-ferrous metals, and in producing goods for export to countries with preferential mechanisms for Timor Leste.Dien also said he hopes the Timor Leste side will soon ratify the trade agreement signed between the two countries./.