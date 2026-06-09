Politics

Vietnam, Timor-Leste share experience in Party building, national governance

Nghi affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening relations with the CNRT and political parties in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the basis of sincerity, mutual trust, cooperation and shared development.

A view of the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, and a delegation of Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), led by its First Deputy Secretary-General Jacinto Rigoberto Gomes de Deus, in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, and a delegation of Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), led by its First Deputy Secretary-General Jacinto Rigoberto Gomes de Deus, in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, received a delegation of Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), led by its First Deputy Secretary-General Jacinto Rigoberto Gomes de Deus, in Hanoi on June 9.

At the meeting, Nghi affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening relations with the CNRT and political parties in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the basis of sincerity, mutual trust, cooperation and shared development.

The Timorese delegation praised Vietnam’s initiative in organising a dialogue on the role of Southeast Asian political parties in building the ASEAN Community, held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) in Hanoi.

They described it as the first forum to bring together political parties from across the region and noted that the event provided a practical platform for regional parties to exchange experiences, enhance mutual understanding and contribute to the ASEAN Community-building process.

Gomes de Deus stressed that the CNRT values its friendship and cooperation with the CPV and wishes to further expand exchanges and share experiences in areas of mutual interest. He also commended Vietnam’s role and support for Timor-Leste throughout its regional integration process and participation in the ASEAN Community.

He expressed the CNRT’s desire to strengthen ties with the CPV, as well as relations between CNRT bodies and the Commission for Policies and Strategies and other relevant Vietnamese Party agencies.

The Timorese official proposed the two sides promote exchanges and share policy-making experience in key areas aligned with Timor-Leste’s current priorities, including institutional capacity-building and policy formulation, while contributing to peace and stability in the region.

Nghi suggested the two parties enhance cooperation and exchanges at all levels through Party, State and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges. He also called for greater sharing of experience in Party building and national governance, while working together to make positive contributions to the ASEAN Community-building process.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen relations between their parties, thereby reinforcing the political foundations of Vietnam–Timor-Leste friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries and in support of peace, stability and prosperity in the region./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Nguyen Thanh Nghi #Jacinto Rigoberto Gomes de Deus #Communist Party of Vietnam #Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Timor-Leste Vietnam ASEAN
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