Vietnam, Timor-Leste to maintain mutual support at regional, int’l forums
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, via videoconferencing on January 12.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) at the online talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, via videoconferencing on January 12.
The Timor-Lester official congratulated Vietnam on its success in the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, especially the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and thanked the country for promoting the organisation of two teleconferences between representatives of the ASEAN Community’s economic and socio-cultural pillars and her country last year.
She emphasised that Timor-Lester views joining ASEAN as one of the top priorities in its foreign policy.
The minister also appreciated Vietnam’s assistance when her country faced difficulties, including exporting rice to help Timor-Leste ensure domestic food security.
For his part, Minh expressed his delight at the growth in bilateral trade despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the global economy, affirming that Vietnam is ready to assist and cooperate with Timor-Leste in the areas the latter has demand in such as agriculture, fisheries, and oil and gas.
The two sides should set up and implement mechanisms and concrete measures to tap into the huge cooperation potential, he suggested.
The Deputy PM and FM asked Timor-Leste to soon ratify the bilateral trade agreement inked in 2013; sign a bilateral investment protection agreement and another on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders; facilitate operations of Vietnamese enterprises in Timor-Leste, including Viettel Telemor; and deal with emerging issues in line with laws and the spirit of the two countries’ sound cooperation.
The officials agreed to promote the two foreign ministries’ role in strengthening multifaceted cooperation and soon establish a joint committee for bilateral cooperation to create a framework for fostering ties in the fields matching their countries’ potential and demand like agriculture, fisheries, textile - garment, consumer goods, industrial machinery, electrical devices, and oil and gas.
They also concurred in working together to effectively implement the 2015 deal on cooperation in rice trading and create favourable conditions for Timor-Leste students to study in Vietnam.
Vietnam and Timor-Leste will continue with cooperation and mutual support at regional and international organisations and forums, especially the United Nations, they added.
Deputy PM and FM Minh welcomed and voiced support for Timor-Leste’s aspiration for becoming a member of ASEAN./.