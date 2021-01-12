Politics Hanoi needs more assistance for infrastructure development: city leader Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue told Carolyn Turk, World Bank (WB)’s Country Director for Vietnam that Hanoi is in need of great resources for infrastructure development amidst its fast urbanisation during their meeting in Hanoi on January 12.

Politics PM values inspection sector’s role in corruption fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appreciated the Government Inspectorate’s contributions to the Party building and the corruption combat while addressing the inspection sector’s teleconference on January 12.

Politics Greater efforts needed to firmly protect sea and islands sovereignty: Official Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to keep a close watch on, and resolutely and persistently fight to firmly protect Vietnam’s sea and islands sovereignty and legitimate interests in the East Sea.