Business Market regulator agrees on financial leveraging for UPCoM stocks Margin lending may be allowed on the Unlisted Pubic Company Market (UPCoM), the State Securities Commission (SSC) vice chairman Pham Hong Son has said.

Business Promos on offer for Women's Day Stores in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced a wide range of products for International Women’s Day (March 8) and are offering promotions to attract buyers.

Business Domestic gold prices soar Local gold prices soared to hit 47.7 million VND (2,053 USD) per tael (1,703.7 USD per ounce) on March 6.

Business Latest G-bond auction raises over 216 million USD The State Treasury has raised 5 trillion VND (216.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds at a recent auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange.