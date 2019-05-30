Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (Source: VNA)

– Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and a high-ranking Vietnamese military delegation left Hanoi on May 30 for Singapore to attend the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue slated for May 31-June 2.Lich is scheduled to deliver a speech at the fifth plenary session on June 2, focusing on how to prevent conflicts at competitive fields.The Vietnamese delegation’s participation affirms Vietnam’s active role and high responsibility for regional and international issues, and demonstrates the country’s willingness to boost cooperation and share experience with other countries in dealing with common security challenges.This year’s Shangri-La Dialogue has six plenary sessions featuring the US’s vision on Indo-Pacific security; DPRK security: next seps; Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges; China and international security cooperation; preventing conflicts in contested domains; and ensuring a resilient and stable region.There are also six simultaneous special sessions on maritime security, defence industrial development and defence cooperation.-VNA