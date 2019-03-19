Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam will attend the Taipei International Food Show 5-in-1, the largest trade promotion expo of Taiwanese food industry, in Taipei from June 19-22.



It was announced by the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council in Ho Chi Minh City (TAITRA) on March 19.



The event will feature 5,000 stalls displaying food and food processing machinery, packaging equipment, restaurant-hotel-services, and Halal products while promoting cooperation between foreign importers, businesses, partners and Taiwanese suppliers.



As many as 34 stalls by exhibitors from the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea are expected to bring exciting cuisine experiences to visitors.



General Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association Tran Nhat Quang said the presence of leading food brands at one of the top exhibitions in Asia will make it easier for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and trademarks, thereby expanding markets and improving competitiveness up to international standards.



Chief representative of TAITRA in Ho Chi Minh City Keven Cheng said a number of Taiwanese firms want to expand business operations in Vietnam in the next three years, focusing on green and eco-friendly technology and medical equipment.



He added that they are also interested in smart city development, high-tech agriculture, e-commerce and tourism.



Both Vietnam and Taiwan (China) are among the top 10 trade partners of each other with two-way trade increasing over years.



Vietnam exports mobile phones and spare parts, apparel and aquatic products to Taiwan while importing machinery, equipment and accessories.-VNA



