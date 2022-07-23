Culture - Sports Hanoi holds art programmes in commemoration of invalids, fallen soldiers The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and local art troupes are organising several art programmes paying tribute to war invalids and martyrs on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Invalids and Fallen Soldiers’ Day (July 27, 1947-2022).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu expected to shine at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 With the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 just a year away, the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just published an article identifying the top six Asian stars who are expected to shine at the event, including Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu.