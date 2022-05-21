According to statistics, up to 104,000 single-use plastic bags are used at supermarkets each day, equivalent to 38 million bags a year. Among the 48 supermarkets surveyed, 46 are providing plastic bags free of charge.

Vietnam has set a target of using 100 percent environmentally-friendly bags at commercial centres and supermarkets by 2025.

To that end, many policies have been approved by the Vietnamese Government to limit plastic bags and single-use plastic products, including the National Strategy on Integrated Management of Solid Waste to 2025, with a vision to 2050.

The 2020 Law on Environmental Protection also stipulates the responsibility of manufacturers for waste recycling and treatment, and includes regulations on the reduction, recycling and treatment of plastic waste as well as prevention and control of ocean plastic waste./.

VNA