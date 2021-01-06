Business Investment funds beat the market in 2020 2020 marked an unexpectedly successful year for big investment funds in Vietnam, with Pyn Elite Fund having the best performance.

Business Financial sector’s State budget collection expected to hit 58.4 bln USD The financial sector expects to collect over 1.343 quadrillion VND (58.4 billion USD) for the State budget in 2021, equivalent to 15.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), said the Ministry of Finance.

Business Anti-dumping measures on steel, BOPP film to be exempted The Trade Remedies Authorities of Vietnam has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) exempt the application of anti-dumping measures on steel and biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and the total volume eligible for the exemption for 2020 and 2021.