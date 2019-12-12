Vietnam to be guest of honour at Havana book fair 2020
Vietnam will be the guest of honour at the International Havana Book Fair 2020, according to the Cuban Ministry of Culture.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Havana (VNA) – Vietnam will be the guest of honour at the International Havana Book Fair 2020, according to the Cuban Ministry of Culture.
The book fair, one of Cuba’s most prominent cultural events, will take place from February 6 to 16, 2020.
The ministry said the fair will offer Cuban readers an opportunity to gain an overview of Vietnamese literature and understanding of the unique features of the Vietnamese culture as well as the Southeast Asian country’s traditions and customs.
First held in 1982, the book fair initially ran as a biennial event, and from 2000 it began to take place annually. It is considered the most prominent publishing and literary festival in Cuba as well as in Latin America, attracting the participation of hundreds of publishers from around the world./.
