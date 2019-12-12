Culture - Sports Young players to train in RoK for Asian U23 champs Vietnam’s U22 players will have no time to rest after their SEA Games victory as Korean coach Park Hang-seo on December 12 announced a list of 28 footballers to prepare for the final round of the AFC U23 Championship in January 2020.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host first international music festival Renowned Vietnamese and foreign music producers, musicians, singers and bands will gather at the first Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival from December 13-15.