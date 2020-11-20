Business Dak Lak, Saint Petersburg explore chances for investment links A teleconference between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Saint Petersburg city of Russia was held on November 19 to explore investment cooperation chances between the two sides.

Business Vietnamese dong to strengthen in 2021: VNDirect Securities The Vietnamese dong will remain stable for the rest of the year but may appreciate by 0.5 percent in 2021, VNDirect Securities Corp forecast.

Business Vietnamese chocolate products have chance to enter global market There is an opportunity for Vietnamese chocolate to become a niche player in the world market with a brand of unique flavoured cocoa, according to the Belgian ambassador to Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on November 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on November 20, up 15 VND from the previous day.