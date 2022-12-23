As of November, two-way trade between Vietnam and the RoK hit 81 billion USD, the newswire quoted statistics of the Federation of Korean Industries as saying.

During the 1991-2021 period, the RoK’s total exports and imports soared by 8.4 and 7.5 times respectively, but its exports and imports with Vietnam surged by 142 times and 240 times.

Data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam showed that, as of 2021, the RoK was the biggest investor in Vietnam with 9,203 projects worth 78.5 billion USD. Samsung is the biggest foreign-invested firm in Vietnam. This year, it poured an additional 2 billion USD in the country and expects to raise its total investment to 20 billion USD.

The RoK’s trade surplus with Vietnam grew steadily from 300 million USD in 1992 to an estimated 31.3 billion USD in 2022, making Vietnam almost certainly exceed the US to become the top surplus partner, the newswire noted./.

