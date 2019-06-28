Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Israeli professor Avishay Braverman in Hanoi on June 28 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese economy will become a “tiger” of Asia in the next 10 – 20 years, Israeli professor Avishay Braverman said during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on June 28.Braverman, former Minister of Minority Affairs, former Chairman of the Finance Committee and former Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of Israel, was in Vietnam to take part in cooperation activities of the Israeli Embassy and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.He told the host that what Vietnam needs to do is to continue nurturing and developing the middle class and persuade them to stay in and contribute to the country, instead of working abroad.Vietnam should also prioritise investment in education to improve people’s intellectual standards and create high-quality human resources, while increasing the openness of its market and strongly developing businesses, he noted.The expert, who is also a leading Israeli agricultural economist, also expressed his intention to coordinate with the world’s leading agricultural economists, to organise a forum on agricultural cooperation in Vietnam to share experience and discuss ways to tap into the huge potential of this field.By optimising agricultural potential, Vietnam’s GDP will grow sustainably by over 7 percent, Braverman added.For his part, Deputy PM Hue said the Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to self-reliance to ensure macro-economic stability and sustainable development.He said as Vietnam and Israel have complementary economic structures, they can cooperate with each other for common development. He noted that the two Governments are directing ministries and sectors to promote the building of a bilateral free trade agreement to enhance partnerships.Welcoming the guest’s initiative to hold an agricultural development cooperation forum in Vietnam, Hue said he will assign the Foreign Ministry, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to organise the event.-VNA