The number of tourists to the UAE this year is forecast to increase sharply, leading to rising demand for food and beverages, textiles, and footwear.

This is a good opportunity for Vietnam to boost the export of these items.

In particular, Vietnam leads the world in exporting frozen pangasius and fillets to the UAE, with a market share of over 50%.

Vietnam also dominates the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in exporting farm produce and fruit such as dragon fruit, watermelon, and lemons./.

