Vietnam to boost exports to Middle East
According to the Vietnam Trade Office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), industrial and agricultural production in the country is quite limited so it must import food and consumer goods to meet local needs. This presents an excellent opportunity for Vietnam to increase its exports to the market.
The number of tourists to the UAE this year is forecast to increase sharply, leading to rising demand for food and beverages, textiles, and footwear.
This is a good opportunity for Vietnam to boost the export of these items.
In particular, Vietnam leads the world in exporting frozen pangasius and fillets to the UAE, with a market share of over 50%.
Vietnam also dominates the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in exporting farm produce and fruit such as dragon fruit, watermelon, and lemons./.