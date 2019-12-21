Travel Russia’s tourism products introduced in Vietnam The Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia jointly hosted an event in Hanoi on December 19 to introduce tourism products of the country.

Travel Khanh Hoa welcomes 3.5 millionth foreign tourist The central province of Khanh Hoa greeted the 3.5 millionth foreign visitor and the 10 millionth tourist arriving in the locality at the Cam Ranh international airport in 2019 at a ceremony on December 18.

Travel HCM City – best New Year’s Eve holiday destination for Vietnamese Agoda.com, one of the world’s fastest growing digital travel platforms, on December 17 revealed Ho Chi Minh City is the destination-of-choice for Vietnamese travellers to throw a great New Year’s Eve shindig.