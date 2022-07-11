Culture - Sports Vietnam, Thailand earn tickets to AFF U19 Championship semi-finals The U19 teams of Vietnam and Thailand shared points after a 1-1 draw in Indonesia on July 10, and both qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 AFF U19 Youth Championship.

Culture - Sports Making ethnic minority costumes for dolls Artist Nguyen Hoang Anh in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, has designed and made thousands of dolls wearing the traditional costumes of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups, which are on display in his 40 sq m room.