Business Textile enterprises face negative prospects this year Many textile companies are struggling as they have to reduce employees due to shrinking revenues.

Business Vietnam asks businesses to keep close watch on US investigation into boltless steel shelving imports The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has commenced anti-dumping investigation into bottless steel shelving units from Vietnam, Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said, recommending enterprises producing and exporting related products keep a close watch on the next developments of the case. ​

Business More support needed for mechanical industries Domestic mechanical industries need additional support programmes in order to thrive, according to industry experts and economists.

Business Measures sought to assist wood sector in promoting exports Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu on May 22 chaired a meeting between the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy and representative agencies of Vietnam abroad to evaluate impacts, challenges and opportunities from new regulations of markets to wood and forestry sector of Vietnam, and seek ways to support the sector in promoting exports.