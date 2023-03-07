Vietnam to complete policies, laws for sustainable energy development
Solar electricity panels in Truong Sa (Spratly) (Photo: VNA)

Experts discussed the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the 2016-2021 period at a conference co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment (CSTE) in Hanoi on March 5.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy said that in the 2016-2021 period, the energy industry had developed rapidly in all sectors and fields, achieving many remarkable results.
The energy industry’s achievements are an important premise to conducting the Politburo’s Resolution 55, issued on February 11, 2020, on Vietnam’s energy orientations and development strategies to 2030.
However, Huy warned the energy industry still has some shortcomings, such as domestic energy supplies not meeting demand, the sector still lacking infrastructure, and technology levels in some areas needing improvement.
Huy suggested experts focus on discussing the current situation, completing policies and laws on energy development, and proposing specific solutions.
From there, the proposals can be submitted to the NA Standing Committee to solve the present difficulties and problems, and improve policies on energy development towards ensuring a fair energy transition and national energy security.
VUSTA Chairman Phan Xuan Dung said that to achieve green, sustainable economic development and climate change adaptation, Vietnam was promoting energy transformation with cooperation and support from partners.
The country has gradually reduced fossil fuels, prioritising renewable, new and clean energy.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that Vietnam would achieve the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
Assessing the actual implementation of policies and laws in energy planning in Vietnam, Associate Professor Truong Duy Nghia, Chairman of the Vietnam Thermal Science and Technology Association, said that the inter-sector relationship was not clear enough.
He said it is not clear that the development planning of one sector is influenced or affected by the others and vice versa.
Nghia suggested that it was necessary to confirm the work’s starting and completion time in the planning.
In the vision stage, it is also necessary to have specific plans and avoid too much change.
With the same point of view, professor Tran Dinh Long from the Vietnam Electricity Association suggested that the power plan No 8 should be approved soon. Otherwise, it would affect the technology and financial supply chain.
The power plan No 8 should take into account clean and green energy transition./.