Business Gold prices continue to go up on domestic market Gold prices continued to rise on the domestic market on the last day of July, reaching near 58 million VND (2,495 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).

Business European Commission issues press release on EVFTA The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) - the most comprehensive trade agreement the EU has signed with a developing country, will take effect from August 1, a press release of the European Commission (EC) stressed.

Business Infographic CPI increases by 0.4% in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.