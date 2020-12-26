Society Infographic Hanoi 2021 socio-economic development indexes The capital city has recorded economic expansion of 3.94 percent this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expecting to regain momentum to secure growth of around 7.5 percent in 2021.

Society Infographic Vietnam’s ST25 named world’s second best rice in 2020 Vietnam’s ST25 rice won the second place at a contest of the world’s best in 2020, held within the framework of the 12th world rice trade conference in the US from December 1 - 3.

Society Infographic 11 Vietnamese universities ranked among top Asia 2021 Eleven Vietnamese universities were listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 released recently by the UK’s higher education company Quacquarelli Symonds.

Society Infographic Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced the results of assessing and ranking the level of information technology application by state agencies in 2019. According to the rankings, Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application.