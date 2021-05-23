Vietnam to enter new stage of development: Party leader
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong talks to the press after casting his vote in Nguyen Du ward of Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung district on May 23 morning (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is entering a new stage of development that will meet the demand and aspirations of voters and people nationwide, according to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Talking to the press after casting his vote in Hanoi on May 23 morning, the Party leader highlighted the significance of the 15th general elections, which coincide with the 131st birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh and follow the success of the 13th National Party Congress.
He noted that this time’s elections take place more than 75 years after the country gained independence and 35 years since the launch of Doi moi (Renewal), at a time when the country has fulfilled the socio-economic development plans for 2016-2021 and set out to implement the socio-economic development plan for the next five years.
With nearly 70 million voters who will select 500 deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), nearly 4,000 to provincial-level People’s Councils, over 20,000 to district-level People’s Councils, and more than 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils, this is the largest-ever elections, General Secretary Trong affirmed.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have played a very active and responsible role in preparing for the elections over the past months, the Party chief emphasised, voicing his belief that the most deserving persons will be selected for the NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The leader added that he hopes the deputies of the NA and People’s Councils in the new tenure will wholeheartedly work for the sake of the country and the people, fulfill their responsibilities and duties in line with the Constitution and laws, and be absolutely faithful to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution./.
