Politics Military personnel exercise citizens’ right, duty to vote Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Vietnam People’s Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics Elections go as planned nationwide: NA Vice Chairman The elections have gone as planned in all cities and provinces so far, thanks to well-organised and convenient setup, member of the National Election Council and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh told reporters on May 23.

Politics Infographic Safety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue comes to poll in Hai Phong National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was the first to cast ballots to select deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021 – 2026 tenure at Polling Station No.1 in An Lao township, the northern city of Hai Phong’s An Lao district on May 23 morning.