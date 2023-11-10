Bird’s nests following harvest in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has officially allowed a Vietnamese enterprise to export bird’s nests to the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has announced.

According to the MARD’s Department of Animal Health, as of November 8, there were 45 enterprises registering to export bird’s nests to China. Nine of the enterprises completed documents in line with the protocol that the MARD and the GACC had signed on requirements for quarantine, inspection and veterinary hygiene for bird’s nests of Vietnam to be exported to China.

The GACC examined five out of the nine enterprises online. On November 3, it announced that a Vietnamese enterprise, namely AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition Joint Stocks Company, is eligible to export bird’s nests and cooked bird's nest pots to China from October 20, 2023.

The GACC is reviewing the documents of the four other Vietnamese enterprises.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, as soon as the protocol relating to the export of Vietnamese bird’s nests to China was signed on November 9, 2022, the MARD and the Department of Animal Health took drastic measures to accelerate the implementation of the protocol.

Besides working with Chinese agencies, the department also worked with localities and enterprises to inspect and provide timely support.

It is expected that a ceremony to announce the export of the first batch of Vietnamese bird’s nests to China will be held in the northern border province of Lang Son on November 16./.