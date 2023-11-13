According to the ministry’s Department of Animal Health, a total of 45 Vietnamese companies have registered to export bird’s nests to China.

Of these, nine have completed the necessary documents under a protocol signed between the Vietnamese ministry and the Chinese General Administration of Customs in November 2022.

The protocol specifies guidelines on the quarantine, inspection, and veterinary hygiene standards to be adhered to for exporting bird’s nests.

Chinese authorities have conducted online examinations of five of the nine companies.

They announced on November 3 that the AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition Joint Stock Company meets the eligibility criteria to export both bird’s nests and cooked bird’s nest pots to China, starting from October 20.

Authorities are now reviewing documents submitted by the remaining four Vietnamese companies.

The bird’s nest production of Vietnam concentrates in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, and the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong./.

VNA