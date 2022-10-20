Vietnam to export first processed chicken lot to Japan
Inside CPV Food chiecken processing factory (Source: CPV Food)Hanoi (VNA) – CPV Food Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the CP Vietnam Corporation, plans to ship the first lot of processed chicken to Japan within October after managing to meet all food safety and quarantine requirements in the market.
Right from the first day of operating its factory, the company has always committed to 100% traceability of the entire supply chain from the source of feed ingredients to product processing, ensuring best practices in environment and animal welfare.
It has received close coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Animal Health during the supervision of poultry diseases and food safety of the supply chain as well as the implementation of sanitation requirement.
At the send-off ceremony for the lot, the department will present CPV Food with a Health Certificate to mark the first shipment of Vietnamese chicken under the brand name of CPV Food to Japan.
Earlier, after sending a team to CPV Food in southern Binh Phuoc province to evaluate the chicken production and processing chain, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan had recognised that CPV Food satisfies all the veterinary hygiene requirements of Japan, enabling it to export products to the market.
CPV Food chicken breeding and processing complex was set up in December 2020 at Becamex Binh Phuong industrial park with a total investment of 250 million USD, becoming the largest and most modern of its kind in Vietnam./.