Vietnam to face Indonesia first after AFC adjusts World Cup 2021 Qualifiers schedule
Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai (R) - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will face Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 15 at the Asian Qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, instead of meeting Malaysia first as the old schedule, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Vietnam are leading with 11 points from five matches and need to finish top of Group G to confirm their place in the third round of the Asian Qualifiers, which will also guarantee them a place in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals.
While Indonesia are out of the running, Malaysia, Thailand and United Arab Emirates still have a chance, setting the stage for an exciting end to Group G.
“The goal is that we get a card to the final round of the Qualifiers for the World Cup,” said Vietnamese team’s head coach Park Hang-seo.
“In 2021, the Vietnamese football team will play in some important tournaments and they are great challenges. Our success is in the past, but now the team must look to the future.”
“This is a busy year, so we will have to allocate strength for major tournaments such as the Asian Qualifiers, the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the SEA Games and AFF Cup,” said Park to local media./.