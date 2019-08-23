Vietnam advanced to the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship’s semi-finals after beating Indonesia 7-0. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

– Vietnam will face the Philippines in the first semi-final match of the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championships on August 25 in Thailand.Philippine footballers beat 4-0 over their Singapore rivals in the last match of Group A on August 23 to confirm a their place in the semi-finals of the regional event.Vietnam topped Group B with nine points.Host Thailand, who topped Group A, will face Myanmar in the second semi-final match on August 25.The regional championship sees Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia competing in Group B, while Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor Leste and host Thailand in Group A.The 2019 AFF Women's Championship is taking place in Thailand from August 15 to 27 August. -VNA