Videos Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan More than 100 photos capturing Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan are on display at an exhibition that opened recently in Hanoi.

Videos Quang Nam hosts exhibition on Vietnamese cultural heritage An exhibition is underway in Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam, aiming to introduce and promote the values of unique aspects of Vietnamese cultural and natural heritage which have been recognised by UNESCO.

Culture - Sports Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi wins gold at World Games Vietnamese wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi took a gold medal at the 2022 World Games early on July 13 in Birmingham in the US state of Alabama.