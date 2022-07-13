Vietnam to face Philippines in semi-finals of Women’s AFF Cup
Vietnam defeated Myanmar 4-0 to top Group B of the 2022 Women’s AFF Cup on July 13.
Hanoi (VNA) –
The first goal was scored in the 16th minute, and the second, 35th minute, with a successful penalty kick by Tuyet Dung.
Thanks to coordination between Chuong Thi Kieu and Huynh Nhu, Vietnam made another goal in extra time of the first half.
There were many scoring chances for Vietnam in the second half. However, they only scored the fourth goal in the 89th minute.
With the victory, Vietnam will face the Philippines in the semi-finals at 7pm on July 15.
A match between Thailand and Myanmar will take place at 3pm the same day.
The women’s AFF Championship is underway in Manila from July 4 to 17./.