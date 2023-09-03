ASEAN Indonesia enhances comprehensive ASEAN maritime cooperation Enhancing maritime cooperation is one of the priorities of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, said Director for ASEAN Political and Security Cooperation Rolliansyah Soemirat, amid preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held on 5-7 September in Jakarta.

ASEAN Countries ready for 43rd ASEAN Summit, related meetings Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3 to review preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN ASEAN media cooperation promoted to enhance ASEAN awareness Through Indonesia's initiative, several representatives of the state news agencies of ASEAN member countries have agreed to continue developing cooperation to enhance the understanding of the region's population regarding ASEAN policies and initiatives.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses 16 priority economic deliverables The 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) discussed Indonesia’s 16 priority economic deliverables (PEDs) under its chairmanship in Jakarta on September 3, ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.