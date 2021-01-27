Vietnam to further join int’l efforts against climate change: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will continue its active participation in international efforts to combat climate change, so as to transform climate-induced “challenges” into “opportunities” for the sustainable development for all, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021.
In his remarks delivered to the international summit, held online on January 25 and 26, the PM said Vietnam is one of the countries worst affected by climate change.
He affirmed that in response, apart from restructuring its economy towards a low-carbon model and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, Vietnam pledges to strengthen the resilience and adaptation of communities, economic stakeholders and the ecosystem.
“We will step up disaster risk reduction and mitigation of climate-related damage. Climate adaptation will be further mainstreamed into our national strategies and planning. We will also invest more in human resources, scientific research, and development and application of advanced technologies,” the Government leader elaborated.
“Despite such efforts, our economy may only meet around 30 percent of our climate adaptation demand, and Vietnam needs an additional 35 billion USD between 2021 and 2030,” he said.
Phuc then took the occasion to ask for further cooperation and support from the international community toward Vietnam’s efforts.
At international level, he said he believes there is a need to bolster the adaptation of communities, the participation of the people, and the resilience of all industries and sectors against the adverse impacts of climate change. Climate adaptation should go hand-in-hand with sustainable development, gender equality, and poverty eradication, with no one being left behind.
The PM said greater financial and technological support should be provided to developing countries in climate adaptation.
“We should promote multi-stakeholder partnerships for climate adaptation, and engage businesses, scientists, communities and non-governmental organisations in climate adaptation activities,” Phuc noted.
The CAS 2021 was held online on January 25 and 26 to discuss urgent measures in response to increasing climate change impacts worldwide.
At the event, leaders of participating developed nations pledged their commitments to prioritising climate-change assistance in their aid granted for developing countries./.